AEW | Annunciata prima difesa a Dynamite per Swerve Strickland in un Eliminator match

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Il nuovo campione del mondo AEW avrà il suo primo impiego da campione già questa notte a. Tony Khan ha infatti annunciato attraverso il proprio profilo X un AEW World Championshipin cuise la vedrà One on One contro il ROH World TV Champion, Kyle Fletcher. TOMORROW 4/24@dailysplace JacksonvilleWednesday Night #AEW8pm ET/5pm PT, Live on TBS@confident vs @kylefletcherproWill AEW's home venue be's House when ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher challenges the NEW AEW World Champion in anTOMORROW? pic.twitter.com/icaS6awFUs— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 23, 2024

Domenica andrà in scena uno dei PPV piu’ attesi dell’anno non solo in casa AEW ma a livello globale, Dinasty. Una card che promette fuoco e fiamme con i migliori in circolazione. Indubbiamente una delle contese piu’ attese è quella che vede protagonisti due ex WWE, Samoa Joe e Swerve ... (zonawrestling)

