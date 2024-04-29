Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers - gara-5 stanotte in tv | canal - orario e streaming

Il video con gli Highlights di gara-4 tra Los Angeles Lakers e Denver Nuggets, valevole il primo turno dei Playoffs della NBA 2023/2024. Trascinati dai 30 punti di LeBron James, i gialloviola si sono imposti per 119-108 e hanno ottenuto la prima vittoria della serie, tentando di riaprirla. Non è ...
Gli Highlights del match tra Los Angeles Lakers e Denver Nuggets 105-112, che vale il 3-0 nella serie per Nikola Jokic e compagni. Aaron Gordon chiude da miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre il fenomeno serbo sfiora la tripla doppia con 24 punti, 15 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Promosso ...
Niente da fare. I Lakers non si svegliano neanche a Los Angeles e subiscono la sconfitta del 3-0 nella serie per 105-112 in gara-3 contro i Denver Nuggets. A fare la differenza sono le stelle dei campioni in carica. Aaron Gordon è il miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre Nikola ...
Edwards drops 40 points as Timberwolves sweep Suns - The Minnesota Timberwolves, powered by 40 points from Anthony Edwards, swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns out of the NBA playoffs, reaching the second round for the first time in 20 years with a ...
NFL draft 2024 winners and losers: Chicago shine as denver disappoint - Time will tell who got the best haul of players in Detroit this year, there were promising signs from the Bears, Vikings and Steelers ...
NBA roundup: Wolves finish off sweep of Suns - Anthony Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the host Phoenix Suns with a 122-116 victory on Sunday night in their ...
