Highlights Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets 105-112 | gara-3 NBA Playoff VIDEO

Dallas passa in casa dei Los Angeles Clippers 96-93. Torna Leonard (15 punti+7 rimbalzi), ma la squadra di Lue non riesce a difendere il fattore campo. Doncic si prende la scena con 32 punti, 6 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Irving ne aggiunge 23 con 6 rimbalzi. In doppia cifra anche Pj Washington (18 ...
Playoff Jamal detta legge a Denver e decide la sfida tra Nuggets e Lakers allo scadere. Il 27 della squadra di Malone si inventa uno step back con cui batte la difesa di Anthony Davis e trova il canestro del 101-99, mandando in estasi la Ball Arena di Denver. Sono 20 i punti a fine partita per ...
Il video con gli Highlights della sfida tra Los Angeles Clippers e Dallas Mavericks, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. E’ andato alla franchigia della California il primo round di questa serie, nonostante a scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico fossero gli ospiti. Ai Mavs non sono ...
NFL Rumors: Matthew Stafford Wants New Rams Contract with 'More Guaranteed Money' - Matthew Stafford is reportedly looking for a bigger contract with the Los angeles Rams. On NFL Network on Thursday, Ian Rappoport reported that ...
highlights: DE Jared Verse's best moments from FSU - Watch highlights from new Los angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse's time at Florida State University. The Rams selected Jared Verse in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 19th overall pick.
Watch highlights of new Rams edge rusher Jared Verse - Jared Verse was viewed as one of the best defenders in the 2024 draft class, and the Los angeles Rams got him with the 19th overall pick. The Florida State edge rusher is a relentless player on ...
