Playoff NBA 2024 - Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers gara-3 stanotte in tv | canal - orario e streaming

Dallas passa in casa dei Los Angeles Clippers 96-93. Torna Leonard (15 punti+7 rimbalzi), ma la squadra di Lue non riesce a difendere il fattore campo. Doncic si prende la scena con 32 punti, 6 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Irving ne aggiunge 23 con 6 rimbalzi. In doppia cifra anche Pj Washington (18 ...
Continua a leggere>>
Milano, 22 aprile 2024 – Confermato il fattore campo nelle gare 1 di Playoff Nba andate in scena nella notte. Partiamo dalla Eastern Conference, dove Boston ha ragione di Miami (priva di Butler e Rozier) per 114-94. I Celtics, dopo un primo quarto equilibrato, cominciano ad allungare nel secondo ...
Continua a leggere>>
Il video con gli Highlights della sfida tra Los Angeles Clippers e Dallas Mavericks, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. E’ andato alla franchigia della California il primo round di questa serie, nonostante a scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico fossero gli ospiti. Ai Mavs non sono ...
Continua a leggere>>
NBA playoffs 2024: Heat enjoy barrage, OKC has biggest playoff win since ’16, Moyer-Gleich to debut - The Miami Heat didn’t miss often from 3-point range. The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t miss often from anywhere. The Heat connected on 23 3-pointers — tying the second-most in franchise history for any ...
Continua a leggere>>
Mavericks, clippers both seek shooting edge in Game 3 - Two teams seeking consistency from beyond the 3-point arc get a chance to grab the upper hand in their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday night when the Los Angeles clippers and Dall ...
Continua a leggere>>
clippers’ Kawhi Leonard shook off some rust but needs his timing back - In his first game since March 31, Leonard missed 10 of his 17 shots in 35 minutes in a Game 2 loss to the Mavericks, but Coach Tyronn Lue expects he will improve when he’s getting to his spots and ...
Continua a leggere>>