Playoff NBA 2024 - Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers gara-3 stanotte in tv | canal - orario e streaming

Fonte : sportface
Playoff NBA 2024, Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers gara-3 stanotte in tv: canale, orario e streaming (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Alle 02:00 della notte tra venerdì 26 aprile e sabato 27 aprile i Dallas Mavericks e i Los Angeles Clippers si sfideranno in occasione di gara-3 della serie di primo turno di Playoff NBA. La serie è in parità sull’1-1: i Clippers si sono aggiudicati gara-1 per 109-97, ma hanno perso la seconda sfida di misura con il punteggio di 93-96. Ora Paul George e compagni cercano un successo esterno sul parquet di Luka Doncic. Sarà possibile seguire la partita con l’abbonamento sulla piattaforma NBA League Pass, il servizio di streaming NBA ufficiale. Sky Sport, come risulta dalla programmazione, trasmetterà gara-4 della sfida tra Mavericks e Clippers, in programma nella serata di domenica 28 ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: clippers playoff
  • Playoff NBA

    Dallas passa in casa dei Los Angeles Clippers 96-93. Torna Leonard (15 punti+7 rimbalzi), ma la squadra di Lue non riesce a difendere il fattore campo. Doncic si prende la scena con 32 punti, 6 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Irving ne aggiunge 23 con 6 rimbalzi. In doppia cifra anche Pj Washington (18 ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Playoff NBA

    Milano, 22 aprile 2024 – Confermato il fattore campo nelle gare 1 di Playoff Nba andate in scena nella notte. Partiamo dalla Eastern Conference, dove Boston ha ragione di Miami (priva di Butler e Rozier) per 114-94. I Celtics, dopo un primo quarto equilibrato, cominciano ad allungare nel secondo ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Playoff NBA

    Il video con gli Highlights della sfida tra Los Angeles Clippers e Dallas Mavericks, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. E’ andato alla franchigia della California il primo round di questa serie, nonostante a scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico fossero gli ospiti. Ai Mavs non sono ...
    Continua a leggere>>

NBA playoffs 2024: Heat enjoy barrage, OKC has biggest playoff win since ’16, Moyer-Gleich to debut - The Miami Heat didn’t miss often from 3-point range. The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t miss often from anywhere. The Heat connected on 23 3-pointers — tying the second-most in franchise history for any ...
Continua a leggere>>

Mavericks, clippers both seek shooting edge in Game 3 - Two teams seeking consistency from beyond the 3-point arc get a chance to grab the upper hand in their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday night when the Los Angeles clippers and Dall ...
Continua a leggere>>

clippers’ Kawhi Leonard shook off some rust but needs his timing back - In his first game since March 31, Leonard missed 10 of his 17 shots in 35 minutes in a Game 2 loss to the Mavericks, but Coach Tyronn Lue expects he will improve when he’s getting to his spots and ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Playoff NBA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.