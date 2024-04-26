Playoff NBA 2024 - Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers gara-3 stanotte in tv | canal - orario e streaming

NBA playoffs 2024: Heat enjoy barrage, OKC has biggest playoff win since ’16, Moyer-Gleich to debut - The Miami Heat didn’t miss often from 3-point range. The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t miss often from anywhere. The Heat connected on 23 3-pointers — tying the second-most in franchise history for any ...

Continua a leggere>>

Mavericks, clippers both seek shooting edge in Game 3 - Two teams seeking consistency from beyond the 3-point arc get a chance to grab the upper hand in their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday night when the Los Angeles clippers and Dall ...

Continua a leggere>>

clippers’ Kawhi Leonard shook off some rust but needs his timing back - In his first game since March 31, Leonard missed 10 of his 17 shots in 35 minutes in a Game 2 loss to the Mavericks, but Coach Tyronn Lue expects he will improve when he’s getting to his spots and ...

Continua a leggere>>