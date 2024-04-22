Playoff Nba - regge il fattore campo | vincono Bosto - Milwauk -e, Oklahoma City e Clippers

Playoff Nba, regge il fattore campo: vincono Boston, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City e Clippers (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Milano, 22 aprile 2024 – Confermato il fattore campo nelle gare 1 di Playoff Nba andate in scena nella notte. Partiamo dalla Eastern Conference, dove Boston ha ragione di Miami (priva di Butler e Rozier) per 114-94. I Celtics, dopo un primo quarto equilibrato, cominciano ad allungare nel secondo periodo, trascinati da Tatum, autore di una tripla doppia da 23 punti, 10 rimbalzi e altrettanti assist, e Porzingis, che chiuderà con 18 punti. Nella ripresa la squadra con il miglior record della regular season tocca anche il +32, vantaggio ridotto nell'ultima frazione dall'orgoglio del Heat, che proveranno a battagliare maggiormente in gara 2, in programma sempre al TD Garden.  Lillard "on fire" Nel tabellone dell'Est sorride anche Milwaukee, che in casa stende Indiana, nonostante l'assenza di Giannis ...
