Highlights Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks 93-96 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024)passa in casa dei Los96-93. Torna Leonard (15 punti+7 rimbalzi), ma la squadra di Lue non riesce a difendere il fattore campo. Doncic si prende la scena con 32 punti, 6 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Irving ne aggiunge 23 con 6 rimbalzi. In doppia cifra anche Pj Washington (18 punti+6 rimbalzi) e Jones Jr. (10 punti+ 7 rimbalzi). Sponda, buona prova di Harden (22+6+8) e George (22+2+4). Ora la serie si sposta a, che proverà a portarsi in vantaggio in gara-3. Ecco glidella partita. SportFace.

2024 Report Identifies Best Markets for Short-Term Rental Investments - AirDNA, a leader in short-term rental intelligence, released its 2024 Best Places to Invest Report. The guide highlights promising markets for investors looking for popular United States towns ...newscenter1.tv

Shohei Ohtani displays power with career’s hardest-hit homer, showcasing the ‘lightning in that bat. - Shohei Ohtani, the electrifying two-way sensation for the Los angeles Angels, once again left baseball fans in awe with his latest display of power and prowess at the plate. In a recent game, Ohtani ...msn

Mavericks vs Clippers Game highlights - For Dallas, Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points (5 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 9 assists with Kyrie Irving recording 23 points (4 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in the victory. James Harden finished with ...ca.sports.yahoo