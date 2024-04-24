Highlights Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks 93-96 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks 93-96, Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Dallas passa in casa dei Los Angeles Clippers 96-93. Torna Leonard (15 punti+7 rimbalzi), ma la squadra di Lue non riesce a difendere il fattore campo. Doncic si prende la scena con 32 punti, 6 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Irving ne aggiunge 23 con 6 rimbalzi. In doppia cifra anche Pj Washington (18 punti+6 rimbalzi) e Jones Jr. (10 punti+ 7 rimbalzi). Sponda Clippers, buona prova di Harden (22+6+8) e George (22+2+4). Ora la serie si sposta a Dallas, che proverà a portarsi in vantaggio in gara-3. Ecco gli Highlights della partita.   SportFace.
