Highlights Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks 109-97, gara-1 NBA Playoffs 2024 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Los Angeles Clippers e Dallas Mavericks, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. E’ andato alla franchigia della California il primo round di questa serie, nonostante a scendere in campo con i favori del pronostico fossero gli ospiti. Ai Mavs non sono bastati però i 33 punti di Doncic e i 31 di Irving: alla fine è arrivata una sconfitta per 109-97, un punteggio che sarebbe potuto essere anche più severo visto come si era messa la gara. Di seguito le immagini salienti. SportFace.
