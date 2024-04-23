Highlights Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers 101-99, Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Playoff Jamal detta legge a Denver e decide la sfida tra Nuggets e Lakers allo scadere. Il 27 della squadra di Malone si inventa uno step back con cui batte la difesa di Anthony Davis e trova il canestro del 101-99, mandando in estasi la Ball Arena di Denver. Sono 20 i punti a fine partita per Murray, di cui 16 messi a segno nell’ultimo quarto. Per i restanti tre quarti ci pensa il solito Jokic (27+20+10) con la solita tripla doppia. Non bastano a Los Angeles i 32 punti di Davis e i 26 punti con 8 rimbalzi e 12 assist di Lebron James per evitare la seconda sconfitta nella serie.   SportFace.
