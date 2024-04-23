Highlights Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 - Playoff Nba 2023 2024 VIDEO

(Di martedì 23 aprile 2024)Jamal detta legge ae decide la sfida traallo scadere. Il 27 della squadra di Malone si inventa uno step back con cui batte la difesa di Anthony Davis e trova il canestro del 101-99, mandando in estasi la Ball Arena di. Sono 20 i punti a fine partita per Murray, di cui 16 messi a segno nell’ultimo quarto. Per i restanti tre quarti ci pensa il solito Jokic (27+20+10) con la solita tripla doppia. Non bastano a Losi 32 punti di Davis e i 26 punti con 8 rimbalzi e 12 assist di Lebron James per evitare la seconda sconfitta nella serie. SportFace.

