The Rogue Prince of Persia uscirà in accesso anticipato - ecco perché

The Rogue

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Fonte : screenworld
The Rogue Prince of Persia uscirà in accesso anticipato, ecco perché (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Gli sviluppatori della Evil Empire hanno scelto di lanciare in accesso anticipato The Rouge Prince of Persia, questo secondo le precedenti esperienze dell’azienda videoludica, permetterà di migliorare le prestazioni del gioco. A pochi mesi di distanza dall’uscita del precedente capitolo della saga videoludica, Prince of Persia 2D: The Lost Crown, gli sviluppatori della Evil Empire con un video su YouTube annunciano alla community i motivi della scelta dell’accesso anticipato, a così poca distanza dal precedente gioco. Gameplay di The Rogue Prince of Persia, fonte: Evil EmpirePer The Rouge Prince of Persia, questa strategia di marketing fu utilizzata anche per il lancio ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
Notizie su altre fonti

X-Men ’97’s A.J. LoCascio Is Glad Fans Like Gambit And Wolverine's Combo Move, But All That Crop Top Talk Was The ‘Last Thing’ He Expected - If you’re a fan of both X-Men ’97 and Gambit, then the last few weeks have been pretty rough. Disney+ subscribers tuning into the X-Men: The Animated Series revival saw Gambit tragically die at the ...cinemablend

Britain will boost defence spending by billions of pounds by 2030, Sunak announces - Britain will finally meet its promise to hike defence spending by 2030, Rishi Sunak has announced, as he put the industry on a new ‘war footing’.lbc.co.uk

Drone Racing League acquired by Infinite Reality - AI technology firm Infinite Reality has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Drone Racing League for $250M.sportsbusinessjournal

Video di Tendenza
Video The Rogue
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.