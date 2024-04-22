Highlights Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers 109-94 - gara-1 NBA Playoffs 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers 109-94, gara-1 NBA Playoffs 2024 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Milwaukee Bucks e Indiana Pacers, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. 109-94 il punteggio del Fiserv Center, in cui la squadra di casa – orfana di Giannis Antetokounmpo – ha ribaltato il pronostico della vigilia. Decisivi i 35 di Lillard e un ottimo primo tempo con cui i ragazzi di Doc Rivers hanno messo un punto esclamativo sul match, ipotecando la vittoria. Di seguito le immagini salienti. SportFace.
