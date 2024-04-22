Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans 94-92 - gara-1 NBA Playoffs 2024 VIDEO

Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans 94-92, gara-1 NBA Playoffs 2024 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Oklahoma City Thunder e New Orleans Pelicans, valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024. Buona la prima per OKC, che ha faticato più del previsto ma è riuscita ad avere la meglio per 94-92 in un finale punto a punto. Decisivo il solito Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, miglior realizzatore del match con 28 punti. Di seguito le immagini salienti. SportFace.
