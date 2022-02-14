‘Return to Dust’ Review | A Compassionate but Cautious Chinese Drama of Rural Lives Ennobled by Sacrifice

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) A later-life love story of the gentlest kind, Li Ruijun’s “Return to Dust” is an absorbing, beautifully framedthat makes a virtue — possibly too much a virtue — of simplicity. The story is straightforward: Two lonely middle-aged people, each barely tolerated by their more worldly family members, are pushed into an arranged marriage, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.