Westinghouse Continues Investing In Poland

Establishing Global Shared Service Center in Kraków CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

Establishing Global Shared Service Center in Kraków CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Westinghouse Electric Company today announced further investment in Poland with the establishment of a world-class global shared service center in Kraków. The new location, Westinghouse's first in Poland, will open in Zalbocie Business Park B in August 2021. In the first stage, the center will employ nearly 150 highly skilled workers in various functions supporting the global organization of  Westinghouse. "Westinghouse is well-positioned to help Poland meet its energy goals through in-country investments in nuclear technologies," said Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman. "High-quality, in-country talent will expand our diverse team of ...
Westinghouse Continues Investing In Poland

Establishing Global Shared Service Center in Kraków CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company today announced ...
