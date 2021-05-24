Westinghouse Continues Investing In Poland (Di lunedì 24 maggio 2021) Establishing Global Shared Service Center in Kraków CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Westinghouse Electric Company today announced further investment in Poland with the establishment of a world-class global shared service center in Kraków. The new location, Westinghouse's first in Poland, will open in Zalbocie Business Park B in August 2021. In the first stage, the center will employ nearly 150 highly skilled workers in various functions supporting the global organization of Westinghouse. "Westinghouse is well-positioned to help Poland meet its energy goals through in-country investments in nuclear technologies," said Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman. "High-quality, in-country talent will expand our diverse team of ..."
Westinghouse AP1000 Nuclear Plant Breaks A First Refueling Outage Record
The world's most advanced nuclear plant technology continues to set new industry standards CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Westinghouse Electric Company today announced that Sanmen Unit 2, one of the world's first AP1000 ®
