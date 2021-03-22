The Investigation verso il finale su Sky Atlantic, trame degli episodi del 22 e 29 marzo (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) Continua la programmazione in prima tv assoluta per l’Italia della serie svedese The Investigation, basata su un caso di cronaca nera che ha scioccato la Svezia nell’estate del 2017. Soprannominato dai media Il giallo del sottomarino, il caso al centro della serie The Investigation è quello della giornalista Kim Wall, dispersa in mare in circostanze misteriose dopo la sparizione del sottomarino su cui viaggiava insieme all’inventore del mezzo stesso. In una miniserie in 6 episodi, The Investigation ripercorre il caso dal punto di vista di chi all’epoca condusse le indagini, ricostruendo le difficoltà incontrate dagli inquirenti nel chiarire la dinamica di una sparizione inspiegabile (o di un terribile crimine?). The Investigation ha debuttato su Sky Atlantic e NowTv il 15 ... Leggi su optimagazine
Advertising
anna_annie12 : The Investigation, il (vero) 'giallo del sottomarino' diventa una serie crime - SkyTG24 : The Investigation, le anticipazioni del terzo e del quarto episodio. FOTO - pablo130872 : Primo episodio di 'The investigation' su Sky Atlantic, per ora interessante... - fradanilo62 : The Investigation: recensione della serie TV in onda su Sky Atlantic - Martinscake1 : Sto guardando The Investigation su Sky e conferma che le serie nordeuropee so le migliori. -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Investigation
Dozens cited over 2019 May Day clashes in TurinThe focus of the investigation was on the Askatasuna 'social centre', a sort of left - wing community centre that are widespread in Italy and are often housed in occupied premises. Indeed, the person ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Partners with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators... will provide services and an environment within which information about financial fraud, fraud investigation and fraud prevention methods can be collected, exchanged and taught for the common good ...
The Investigation, le anticipazioni del terzo e del quarto episodio. FOTO Sky Tg24
Voyager Labs Partners with Microsoft to Provide AI SaaS Investigation Platforms to Empower Public SafetyNEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, a world leader in AI-based investigation solutions, is proud to announce it has partnered with ...
Mumbai, respinta la scarcerazione per padre Stan SwamyPer il Tribunale speciale, il gesuita 83enne malato di Parkinson, in prigione da 150 giorni non può essere liberato in attesa del processo. La National Investigation Agency considera le organiz ...
The InvestigationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Investigation