EWIA welcomes Phoenix Tower International as a new member

BRUSSELS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wireless Infrastructure Association (EWIA) ...

EWIA welcomes Phoenix Tower International as a new member (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) BRUSSELS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 The European Wireless Infrastructure Association (EWIA) welcomed its newest member, Phoenix Tower International, a global Tower company with EU presence in France, Spain, and Ireland, which joined the trade association after EWIA's last Annual General Meeting. "In the context of Next Generation EU, independent wireless infrastructure operators  have a positive role to play as the Commission and the legislators are addressing important questions on 5G and the connectivity agenda in Europe." says Tobías Martínez Gimeno, Chairman of EWIA. "In this context we welcome Phoenix Tower International as a new member so that our sector can speak with a ...
