EWIA welcomes Phoenix Tower International as a new member

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) BRUSSELS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/The European Wireless Infrastructure Association () welcomed its newest, a globalcompany with EU presence in France, Spain, and Ireland, which joined the trade association after's last Annual General Meeting. "In the context of Next Generation EU, independent wireless infrastructure operators have a positive role to play as the Commission and the legislators are addressing important questions on 5G and the connectivity agenda in Europe." says Tobías Martínez Gimeno, Chairman of. "In this context we welcomeas a newso that our sector can speak with a ...