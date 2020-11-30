Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) NINGBO, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm, located in Vayots Dzor region in southeastern Armenia, has grid-connected. Risen Energy Provided their JAGER PLUS 144 mono PERC bifacial double glass Modules with a total installed capacity of 5.2MWDC for the project. The developer and EPC of project was Optimum Energy LLC – local partner and exclusive distributor of Risen Energy in region. Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm is the first large scale project that has connected to the grid in Armenia. In recent years, to reduce dependence on external
