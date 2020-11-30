APRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNICome proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiANNUNCIATO MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 4GTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortale e Re della collinaFrancia, polizia pesta un nero. Esplode la polemicaMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggi

Risen Energy Provided 5 2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia

NINGBO, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm, located in Vayots Dzor region in ...

NINGBO, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm, located in Vayots Dzor region in southeastern Armenia, has grid-connected. Risen Energy Provided their JAGER PLUS 144 mono PERC bifacial double glass Modules with a total installed capacity of 5.2MWDC for the project. The developer and EPC of project was Optimum Energy LLC – local partner and exclusive distributor of Risen Energy in region. Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm is the first large scale project that has connected to the grid in Armenia. In recent years, to reduce dependence on external ...
