CoD Modern Warfare III e altri giochi con DLSS





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III è in arrivo il 10 novembre con il DLSS che offre migliori prestazioni fino a 1,8x - anche altri giochi DLSS in arrivo





Il numero dei giochi conNVIDIA DLSS continua a crescere a dismisura in vista delle festività. L'elenco dei recenti blockbuster con supportoDLSS comprende già Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (che sarà rilasciato il 10 novembre),Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty e Diablo IV. E non dimenticatevi diCounter-Strike 2 e Overwatch 2 con NVIDIA Reflex.

Inoltre, Remnant II: The Awakened King (DLC) e Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namesi aggiungono all'elenco dei giochi che moltiplicano le prestazioni conDLSS.

I nuovi giochi DLSS includono:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III uscirà il 10 novembre con DLSS 3 e Reflex . Sulle GPU GeForce RTX serie 40, DLSS 3 accelera le prestazioni in media di 1,8 volte a impostazioni massime 4K utilizzando il benchmark integrato.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name , viene lanciato domani con DLSS 2 , moltiplica le prestazioni in media di 2,2 volte in 4K con tutte le impostazioni al massimo.

Remnant II rilascieràThe Awakened King DLC il 14 novembre. Il gioco supportaDLSS 3, DLSS 2 e Reflex.





