- NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 27, 2026 PRNewswire -- Xryma Plc ("Xryma") is pleased to announce that it has published its Whitepaper for the issuance of an Electronic Money Token under Article 51 of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). The Whitepaper was notified to the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on the 29th June 2026 under Article 51 (11) and is available on the Company's websites www.xryma.comannouncements and www.xrymacoin.money. Custody and transfer features were notified to the CBC on the 8 July 2026 under Article 60. XrymaCoin (XREUR) will be issued to the public from the 3 September 2026, with subscriptions placed by consumers and businesses directly on the website www. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Xryma Plc announces the upcoming launch of XrymaCoin (XREUR), the regulated euro stablecoin designed to work like money

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