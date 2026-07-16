xryma plc announces approval and publication of its prospectus for admission to trading on euronext paris

-?????: Greek for "Money" NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 15, 2026 PRNewswire -- Xryma Plc (the "Company") (Euronext Paris: XRY); (ISIN: CY0200861017), a banktech group providing regulated cross-border open banking, international transactional banking and real-time EU and UK payment services, whilst also independently offering banking software and technology to third party banks and Financial Institutions (FIs), is pleased to announce that its competent authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC"), has approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, with trading expected to commence at market open on the 24th July 2026. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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