- BERLIN, July 21, 2026 PRNewswire -- Mintos, a European multi-asset investment platform for long-term wealth building, is launching ETFs on its platform. Investors can now access over 1,000 of the most popular ETFs among European investors — with zero transaction fees, no custody charges, and a minimum investment of just €1. "European investors put a record €330 billion into ETFs in 2025. Vanguard projects that number will only grow, with 100 million Europeans expected to be ETF investors by 2035, up from 30 million today. ETFs are where the majority of European investors begin their investing journey: diversified, transparent, and now, on Mintos, completely free to buy or sell. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Mintos launches free ETF investing, starting from €1

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Mintos Marketplace AS: Mintos launches free ETF investing, starting from €1Mintos, a European multi-asset investment platform for long-term wealth building, is launching ETFs on its platform. Investors can now access over 1,000 ... finanznachrichten.de