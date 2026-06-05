Chigee ha presentato il nuovo XR-1, una telecamera per moto senza schermo che registra in frontale e posteriore a 1080P e 60FPS. La telecamera si avvia automaticamente e include avvisi vocali. È progettata per essere installata in modo nascosto. Il dispositivo ha ottenuto il premio d’oro ai Muse Design Awards 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Front-and-rear 1080P 60FPS recording, automatic start, voice alerts and hidden installation, now a 2026 MUSE Design Awards Gold Winner. SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — CHIGEE today announced the XR-1, a discreet motorcycle dash cam built for riders who want protection without extra complexity. The XR-1 starts recording the moment the motorcycle powers on, captures front and rear footage automatically, and confirms its status out loud — then tucks out of sight, leaving the cockpit clean and the bike’s original look intact. Once the bike starts, it records continuously in the background, with loop recording overwriting the oldest clips so riders never have to clean up files. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CHIGEE Launches XR-1: A Screen-Free Motorcycle Dash Cam That Records Every Ride and Speaks Up When It Counts

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