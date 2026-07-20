- LONDON, July 20, 2026 PRNewswire -- Moore Global today announced the appointment of Vivienne Muir as Chief Executive Officer, as the global accounting and advisory network enters its next phase of growth and international development. Muir takes on the role after serving as Chief Operating Officer, helping guide the network through a period of expansion during which Moore grew to more than US$5.3 billion in combined revenues across 119 countries. Since becoming CEO, Muir has led an extensive consultation with member firms across the network to help shape Moore's next chapter. "I've been listening. Listening intently to our firms all over the world and, just as importantly, listening to what their clients are saying to them," Muir said. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Moore Global's Strongest Growth Lies Ahead, Says New CEO Vivienne Muir

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Si parla di: Moore Global's Strongest Growth Lies Ahead, Says New CEO Vivienne Muir; Moore Global’s Strongest Growth Lies Ahead, Says New CEO Vivienne Muir.

Moore Global's Strongest Growth Lies Ahead, Says New CEO Vivienne MuirMoore Global today announced the appointment of Vivienne Muir as Chief Executive Officer, as the global accounting and advisory network enters its next phase of growth and international development. adnkronos.com