COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Global communications technology company expands to 300 employees across ten countries as enterprise demand for AI-powered omnichannel messaging surges TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — MMDSmart, a global provider of AI-powered voice and messaging solutions, today announced yearly double digit CAGR, alongside doubling its global workforce to 300 employees over the past 3 years. The company attributes the expansion to accelerating demand for secure, high-performance cloud communications infrastructure across telco, financial services, gaming, travel, and eCommerce. The growth reflects a shift in how enterprises of all sizes manage customer communications at scale. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - MMDSmart Accelerates Global Growth, Doubling Its Workforce with Double Digit CAGR

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