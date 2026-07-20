L'ultimo evento digitale di Wizards of the Coast ha presentato i piani per Magic: The Gathering fino al 2027. Sono stati annunciati dettagli sui set previsti, inclusa la novità “Reality Fracture”, e sullo sviluppo del Multiverso. La presentazione ha coperto le uscite previste per la fine del 2026 e l’intero anno successivo, senza fornire date precise o ulteriori dettagli sui contenuti.

L’ultimo Preview Panel digitale di Wizards of the Coast a cui abbiamo partecipato ha delineato in modo schematico la programmazione di Magic: The Gathering per la fine del 2026 e l’intero anno 2027. La presentazione, condotta dallo Story Lead Roy Graham, dall’Head Designer Mark Rosewater, da Jackie Jones (VP of Creative) e da Blake Rasmussen (Director of Communications), ha evidenziato una transizione netta dal ciclo narrativo iniziato con Wilds of Eldraine (il Metronome Arc ) verso una serie di espansioni caratterizzate da forti elementi sperimentali, sia sul piano della struttura dei booster sia su quello del design meccanico. Come ha... 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it

© Metropolitanmagazine.it - Magic the Gathering Preview Panel 2027, il futuro del card game Wizards: Reality Fracture e lo sviluppo del Multiverso

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Magic the Gathering: The Preview Panel: Reality Fracture and the Future of the Magic Multiverse

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Magic: The Gathering preview panel 2027, il futuro del card game Wizards: Reality Fracture e lo sviluppo del multiversoL’ultimo Preview Panel digitale di Wizards of the Coast a cui abbiamo partecipato ha ... msn.com

Magic the Gathering: The Preview Panel: Reality Fracture and the Future of the Magic MultiverseReality Fracture is the end and the beginning—but what does that mean for the Magic Multiverse? Explore previews for Reality Fracture, and then get a sneak peek at the next story arc as we announce ... ign.com