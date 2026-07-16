bell integration joins united nations global compact reinforcing its commitment to responsible business

- Aligning its operations with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles LONDON, July 15, 2026 PRNewswire -- Bell Integration has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. With this announcement, Bell Integration will be joining thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to operate responsibly in alignment with Ten universal principles. Manpreet Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Bell Integration: "I'm incredibly proud that Bell has joined the United Nations Global Compact, which not only reinforces our strategic commitment to building a more sustainable future for everyone, but also strengthens our position to drive positive and impactful change. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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Bell Integration joins United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible businessComunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire Bell Integration joins United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible bu ... adnkronos.com

BELL MICROSYSTEMS LIMITED: Bell Integration joins United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible businessAligning its operations with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary ... finanznachrichten.de