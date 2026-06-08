Nuvion Joins Circle Payments Network to Bring Global Near-Instant Payments to Global Businesses
Nuvion ha annunciato l’ingresso nella rete di pagamenti Circle, puntando a offrire pagamenti globali e quasi istantanei alle aziende. La collaborazione permette di facilitare transazioni internazionali con tempi di elaborazione ridotti e maggiore efficienza. La notizia è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato ufficiale il 8 giugno 2026. La società si impegna a integrare questa tecnologia per migliorare i processi di pagamento delle imprese.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MIAMI, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced that it has joined Circle Payments Network (CPN), an always-on payments network designed to support near-instant cross-border settlement with stablecoins. This integration expands Nuvion’s ability to offer instant, secure, multi-currency settlement across markets, deepening its mission to make global finance accessible to everyone, from creators earning across borders, businesses expanding internationally, and to large marketplaces and global platforms running high-volume payment flows. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Nuvion Joins Circle Payments Network to Bring Global, Near-Instant Payments to Global BusinessesNuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced that it has joined Circle Payments Network (CPN), an ... adnkronos.com