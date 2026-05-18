Il 18 maggio 2026, presso il centro operativo europeo a Barcellona, la casa automobilistica ha comunicato ufficialmente l'ingresso di un famoso calciatore come ambasciatore globale del marchio. La notizia riguarda la collaborazione tra l'azienda e l'atleta, che diventa rappresentante ufficiale del marchio a livello internazionale. La comunicazione è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa, senza ulteriori dettagli sui termini dell'accordo o sui progetti futuri legati alla partnership.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — CHERY Brand officially announced at its European Operations Center in Barcelona that world-renowned football icon Robert Lewandowski has joined the brand as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador. Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International CEO of the EU Region, attended the ceremony. During the event, both parties formally signed the partnership agreement, exchanged commemorative gifts, and held a key handover ceremony for the TIGGO9 CSH, officially marking the start of a new chapter in their global collaboration. As one of the most iconic figures in world football, Lewandowski is globally recognized for his consistent professional excellence, disciplined professionalism, and positive public image. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CHERY Officially Announces Robert Lewandowski as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador, Reinforcing the Global Expression of the “For Family” Brand Philosophy

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CHERY Officially Announces Robert Lewandowski as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador, Reinforcing the Global Expression of the For Family Brand PhilosophyCHERY Brand officially announced at its European Operations Center in Barcelona that world-renowned football icon Robert Lewandowski has joined the brand as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador. Zhu Shaodong ... adnkronos.com

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: CHERY Officially Announces Robert Lewandowski as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador, Reinforcing the Global Expression of the For Family Brand PhilosophyCHERY Brand officially announced at its European Operations Center in Barcelona that world-renowned football icon Robert Lewandowski has joined ... finanznachrichten.de