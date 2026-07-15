Dal 16 al 19 luglio il 154° The Open Championship chiude la stagione dei Major. In gara due italiani: Francesco Molinari, vincitore nel 2018, e Francesco Laporta, all’esordio assoluto in un Major. Il 154° The Open Championship chiuderà la stagione dei Major 2026. Il torneo è in programma dal 16 al 19 luglio al Royal Birkdale Golf Club di Southport, in Inghilterra, e vedrà in gara anche due italiani: Francesco Molinari e Francesco Laporta. Il field sarà guidato dal campione uscente e numero uno del mondo Scottie Scheffler, tra i principali favoriti per la conquista della Claret Jug. Segui le nostre dirette e i nostri contenuti su Sportface Tv. Per scaricare gratuitamente l’app di Sportface TV, puoi accedere al Play Store per Android e scaricare l’app Sportface. 🔗 Leggi su Sportface.it

© Sportface.it - Golf, The Open 2026: Molinari e Laporta al Royal Birkdale, Scheffler difende la Claret Jug

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