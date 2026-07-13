OPTIMA Batteries Powers RUF Boxer 8 Prototype at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Durante il Festival of Speed di Goodwood nel 2026, è stato presentato il prototipo RUF Boxer 8 dotato di una batteria OPTIMA ORANGETOP™ QH6. Questa batteria utilizza tecnologia al litio avanzata, progettata per offrire maggiori prestazioni rispetto alle tradizionali soluzioni. La presentazione ha attirato l’attenzione degli appassionati di auto sportive, poiché rappresenta un esempio di innovazione nel settore delle performance automobilistiche. La batteria è stata installata nel veicolo per dimostrare le capacità tecniche del sistema.
- OPTIMA ORANGETOP™ QH6 battery brings advanced lithium power to one of Goodwood's most closely watched performance debuts GLENDALE, WIS, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIMA® Batteries, a division of Clarios, is bringing its ORANGETOP™ lithium battery technology to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, powering the RUF Boxer 8 prototype as it makes its world debut in the event's Supercar Run. is bringing its ORANGETOP™ lithium battery technology to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, powering the RUF Boxer 8 prototype as it makes its world debut in the event's Supercar Run. The appearance at Goodwood gives OPTIMA a highly visible opportunity to demonstrate where its battery technology belongs: in vehicles engineered for performance, precision and demanding conditions. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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