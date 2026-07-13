- OPTIMA ORANGETOP™ QH6 battery brings advanced lithium power to one of Goodwood's most closely watched performance debuts GLENDALE, WIS, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIMA® Batteries, a division of Clarios, is bringing its ORANGETOP™ lithium battery technology to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, powering the RUF Boxer 8 prototype as it makes its world debut in the event's Supercar Run. is bringing its ORANGETOP™ lithium battery technology to the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, powering the RUF Boxer 8 prototype as it makes its world debut in the event's Supercar Run. The appearance at Goodwood gives OPTIMA a highly visible opportunity to demonstrate where its battery technology belongs: in vehicles engineered for performance, precision and demanding conditions. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - OPTIMA Batteries Powers RUF Boxer 8 Prototype at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

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