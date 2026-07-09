BTS 2.0 is real. It is no longer a formula, nor a promise entrusted to the language of press releases: it is something that takes shape on stage, after their return to the public in the heart of Seoul, at Gwanghwamun Square, and before the more than 60,000 people filling Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the first London night of the tour. Panorama was there for Day 1, to witness the new chapter of the group that, more than any other, has transformed South Korean pop into a global language, capable of crossing generations, countries and cultural imaginations. Inside Arirang, however, there is a sound that carries the weight of history. It is the sound of “No. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it

© Panorama.it - BTS 2.0: inside Arirang, the show that brings Korea to the centre of global pop

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BTS - Dynamite - Arirang World Tour - Madrid D1, June 26th 2026 Estadio Metropolitano

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