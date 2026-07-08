mfsa annual report 2025 highlights progress from strategy to delivery

- Authority reflects on a year focused on building trust, strengthening resilience, and shaping what comes next for Malta's financial services sector VALLETTA, Malta, July 1, 2026 PRNewswire -- The Malta Financial Services Authority has published its Annual Report 2025, outlining the Authority's work over the past year and its continued progress in delivering on its strategic priorities for Malta's financial services sector. Framed around the theme of building trust, strengthening resilience and shaping what comes next, the report provides an overview of the MFSA's supervisory, regulatory, enforcement and organisational work during 2025. It... 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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MFSA Annual Report 2025 reflects a year of building trust and strengthening resilienceAuthority reflects on a year focused on building trust, strengthening resilience and shaping what comes next for Malta’s financial services sector ... maltatoday.com.mt

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