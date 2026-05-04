Il 30 aprile 2026, Xryma Plc ha pubblicato il report annuale relativo all’andamento del 2025. La società, precedentemente nota come ISX Financial EU Plc, ha reso pubblici i risultati finanziari e le principali attività svolte durante l’anno. Il documento fornisce dettagli su ricavi, utili e investimenti effettuati nel corso del 2025, offrendo un quadro completo delle performance aziendali dell’ultimo esercizio.

- NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire -- Xryma Plc (formerly ISX Financial EU Plc), a leading provider of regulated transactional banking, real-time payment solutions and banking SaaS, today released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining the Group's financial performance, strategic direction, and key operational achievements during the year. The 2025 financial year marked Xryma Plc's (Xryma) seventh consecutive year of profitability, reflecting the resilience of its business model, disciplined execution, while reinforcing its position at the forefront of the banktech and payments sector. 2025 Financial Highlights Christakis Taoushanis, Non-Executive Chairman of Xryma Plc, said:"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the Xryma Plc 2025 Annual Report.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Xryma Plc Releases 2025 Annual Report

Notizie correlate

ISX Financial EU Plc Announces Corporate Name Change to Xryma Plc- NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc, an EEA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorised by the...

ESG | HitGen Releases 2025 Sustainability ReportCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CHENGDU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc.