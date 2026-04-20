THEON Publication of 2025 Annual Report & Corporate Updates

Theon International Plc ha pubblicato il rapporto annuale del 2025, che copre il periodo fino al 31 dicembre 2025. La società ha anche diffuso aggiornamenti aziendali relativi all’ultimo anno. La comunicazione è stata resa nota attraverso vari canali di informazione, tra cui Bloomberg e Reuters, il 20 aprile 2026. Il rapporto fornisce dettagli sui risultati finanziari e sulle attività svolte durante l’anno passato.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 20 April 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to publish its 2025 Annual Report in respect of the 12 months ended 31 December 2025. To access the report, click here. THEON is hosting a webcast for analysts and investors tomorrow (Tuesday, 21 April 2026) at 15:00 Athens Time (13:00 UK Summer Time; 8:00 Eastern Daylight Time) with registration details to access the webcast provided here. THEON’s Management team will provide an overview of the performance in 2025 and the expected milestones for 2026, followed by a live Q&A session. Corporate Updates Proposed Dividend THEON announces that it will propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend amounting to €0.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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