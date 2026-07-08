- BEIJING, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN has published an article exploring the values embodied by the July 1 Medal. Through the stories of this year's recommended nominees, the article highlights how generations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) members have remained rooted among the people, dedicated themselves to public service, and carried forward the Party's founding spirit. When residents in Chongqing's Guanyinqiao Subdistrict face a neighborhood dispute, many offer the same answer when asked whom to turn to: "Go to Lao Ma." "Lao Ma" is Ma Shanxiang, a 69-year-old Communist Party of China (CPC) member, who has spent more than three decades mediating conflicts in the community. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - CGTN: From the people, for the people: What the July 1 Medal honors

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CGTN: From the people, for the people: What the July 1 Medal honorsCGTN has published an article exploring the values embodied by the July 1 Medal. Through the stories of this year's recommended nominees, the article highlights how generations of the Communist Party ... adnkronos.com