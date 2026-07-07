- First-of-its-kind UK coverage provides up to 13 years of protection, supporting project financing and long-term operational flexibility for battery energy storage assets LONDON, July 7, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pulse Clean Energy (Pulse), a leader in energy storage, has reached financial close on two battery energy storage projects in the United Kingdom (UK), supported by Technology Performance Insurance (TPI) from Ariel Green. The bespoke insurance solution represents the first TPI policies placed for energy storage projects in the UK market and reflects a growing global trend toward innovative risk management solutions for clean energy infrastructure. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Pulse Clean Energy Closes Two UK Energy Storage Projects With Support From Ariel Green's Technology Performance Insurance

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