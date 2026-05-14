powerx unveils powerx energy blade a rack mounted battery energy storage system for data centers

PowerX ha annunciato il lancio del “PowerX Energy Blade”, un sistema di accumulo energetico per data center. Si tratta di una batteria montata su rack progettata per essere integrata negli ambienti dedicati alla gestione dell’energia. La presentazione è avvenuta il 14 maggio 2026, in Giappone, con dettagli sul prodotto disponibili tramite il comunicato stampa ufficiale. La società ha specificato le caratteristiche tecniche e le applicazioni previste per questa soluzione di storage energetico.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TOKYO, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — PowerX, Inc. (Head Office: Tamano City, Okayama Prefecture; Director, President and CEO: Masahiro Ito; Securities Code: 485A) today unveiled the product concept for “PowerX Energy Blade,” a rack-mounted battery energy storage system designed for data centers. The system is currently in development, targeting availability in 2027, and the company is now seeking partners for implementation. As AI adoption drives growing power consumption across computing infrastructure, managing electricity costs and securing stable power supply have become critical challenges for data center operators.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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PowerX Unveils PowerX Energy Blade, a Rack-Mounted Battery Energy Storage System for Data CentersPowerX, Inc. (Head Office: Tamano City, Okayama Prefecture; Director, President and CEO: Masahiro Ito; Securities Code: 485A) today unveiled the product concept for 'PowerX Energy Blade,' a rack-mount ... adnkronos.com

PowerX, Inc.: PowerX Unveils PowerX Energy Blade, a Rack-Mounted Battery Energy Storage System for Data CentersPowerX, Inc. (Head Office: Tamano City, Okayama Prefecture; Director, President and CEO: Masahiro Ito; Securities Code: 485A) today unveiled the product concept ... finanznachrichten.de