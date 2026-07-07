- SHENZHEN, China, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese humanoid robot developer UBTECH recently hosted its 2026 Global Launch Event in Shenzhen, unveiling its long-term human-machine symbiosis strategy, the new consumer brand "UWORLD," and the full-sized ultra-bionic consumer-grade humanoid robot U1 series. This marks a significant step forward, indicating that domestically produced humanoid robots are entering a new era of large-scale, mass-market consumption. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. At the event, UBTECH founder Zhou Jian outlined a three-step "human-machine symbiosis" roadmap: replacing high-risk and repetitive labor to free up the workforce, rolling out home companionship and care services, and achieving deep integration between humans and machines. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - China's UBTECH unveils full-sized ultra-bionic humanoid robot U1 series

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UBTech launches worlds first full-size ultra-realistic humanoid robot

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