Hisense Unveils UR9 Series Defining the Next Era of True RGB MiniLED Display
Oggi viene annunciata la presentazione mondiale della nuova serie di televisori UR9, prodotta dall’azienda cinese specializzata in elettronica di consumo e elettrodomestici. La linea UR9 si distingue per l’uso della tecnologia MiniLED RGB, che mira a migliorare la qualità dell’immagine e la luminosità. La presentazione è avvenuta a Qingdao, in Cina, ed è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato ufficiale.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE QINGDAO, China, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the global launch of its latest premium television lineup, the UR9 Series. More than a product launch, UR9 represents a new interpretation of “Natural and Real Color”—one that is not only more vivid, but more natural, comfortable, and true to life for everyday viewing. At the heart of UR9 is a breakthrough in how color is created and experienced. By generating color directly at the light source, UR9 delivers richer tones, more accurate details, and a viewing experience that feels closer to how the human eye perceives the real world—reducing visual fatigue while enhancing immersion.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Hisense Unveils UR9 RGB MiniLED TV Range—With Free Canvas TV Pre-Order DealFour-strong range designed to take advantage of RGB MiniLED’s expanded color range and native 180Hz refresh rate support. forbes.com
Hisense Unveils UR9 RGB MiniLED TV Range—With Free Canvas TV Pre-Order DealAdd Yahoo as a preferred source to see more of our stories on Google. Hisense has taken the wraps off its first mainstream TV to use RGB MiniLED technology – and revealed that for a limited time, ... sg.news.yahoo.com