Oggi viene annunciata la presentazione mondiale della nuova serie di televisori UR9, prodotta dall’azienda cinese specializzata in elettronica di consumo e elettrodomestici. La linea UR9 si distingue per l’uso della tecnologia MiniLED RGB, che mira a migliorare la qualità dell’immagine e la luminosità. La presentazione è avvenuta a Qingdao, in Cina, ed è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato ufficiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE QINGDAO, China, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the global launch of its latest premium television lineup, the UR9 Series. More than a product launch, UR9 represents a new interpretation of “Natural and Real Color”—one that is not only more vivid, but more natural, comfortable, and true to life for everyday viewing. At the heart of UR9 is a breakthrough in how color is created and experienced. By generating color directly at the light source, UR9 delivers richer tones, more accurate details, and a viewing experience that feels closer to how the human eye perceives the real world—reducing visual fatigue while enhancing immersion.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hisense Unveils UR9 Series, Defining the Next Era of True RGB MiniLED Display

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