- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 10, 2026 PRNewswire -- As one of Europe's largest and most talked-about technology events gets underway, London Tech Week 2026 arrives at Olympia London this week – running from 8 to 12 June – at a pivotal moment for the industry. This year's event coincides with the unprecedented acceleration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across global industries. According to a new report from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, approximately 81% of financial services firms have adopted AI to some extent, with 40% operating at advanced stages. Despite the momentum behind AI – which has powered US equity markets to all-time highs and underpinned robust outperformance so far this year – global equities have recently pencilled in a tech-led pullback. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - FP Markets: AI remains centre stage as London Tech Week opens its doors

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