COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Enhanced Polar Compound Retention and Separation TORRANCE, Calif., June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Phenomenex Inc., a Danaher Company and a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, today announced the launch of the new Luna Omega HILIC LC Columns, designed to deliver robust, improved separations of highly polar and hydrophilic compounds. The new column expands the trusted Luna Omega portfolio into hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) and combines Phenomenex’s established silica expertise with modern surface chemistry engineered for enhanced method reliability, resolution and compatibility with UHPLC workflows. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Phenomenex Introduces Luna Omega HILIC LC Columns to Increase Sensitivity and Consistency in Polar Compound Analysis

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