Actian Launches Agentic Data Steward to Help Maintain Semantic Consistency Across Enterprise AI Systems
Actian ha annunciato il lancio di Agentic Data Steward, un nuovo agente AI integrato nella piattaforma di Data Intelligence dell’azienda. Lo scopo è aiutare le imprese a mantenere la coerenza semantica tra i diversi sistemi di intelligenza artificiale aziendali. L’agente è stato progettato per monitorare e gestire i dati, assicurando uniformità e precisione nelle informazioni utilizzate dai sistemi di AI. L’annuncio è stato comunicato tramite un comunicato ufficiale.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New AI agent embedded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform continuously maintains semantic consistency for internal workflows, MCP-connected tools, and third-party AI agents ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announced the Actian Data Steward Agent, a new AI agent embedded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform to deliver a governed semantic layer and enable shared business context for enterprise AI systems, internal workflows, MCP-connected tools, and third-party AI agents. The agent automates the time-consuming work of metadata documentation, enrichment, and governance, accelerating time to value and reducing the manual effort required to build and maintain AI-ready data foundations. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Aaron Levie on AI Agents, Enterprise Data & the Future of Work
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