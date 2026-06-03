COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New AI agent embedded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform continuously maintains semantic consistency for internal workflows, MCP-connected tools, and third-party AI agents ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announced the Actian Data Steward Agent, a new AI agent embedded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform to deliver a governed semantic layer and enable shared business context for enterprise AI systems, internal workflows, MCP-connected tools, and third-party AI agents. The agent automates the time-consuming work of metadata documentation, enrichment, and governance, accelerating time to value and reducing the manual effort required to build and maintain AI-ready data foundations. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Actian Launches Agentic Data Steward to Help Maintain Semantic Consistency Across Enterprise AI Systems

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