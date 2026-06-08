Hunter’s Prayer – In fuga | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

Hunter’s Prayer: trama, cast e streaming del film. Questa sera, lunedì 8 giugno 2026, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1 va in onda Hunter’s Prayer – In fuga, film del 2017 diretto da Jonathan Mostow. Gli attori principali del thriller sono Sam Worthington (attore noto per il ruolo di protagonista in Avatar), Odeya Rush, Allen Leech e Amy Landecker. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama. Lucas è un killer professionista. Il ragazzo è famoso, poiché esegue i suoi incarichi senza fare alcuna domanda, inoltre uccide le sue vittime a sangue freddo, non commettendo nessun errore. All’uomo viene quindi ordinato di uccidere un’adolescente. 🔗 Leggi su Tpi.it

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Hunter’s Prayer – In fuga: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul filmHunter's Prayer: trama, cast e streaming del film in onda stasera, lunedì 8 giugno 2026, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1. Tutte le info ... tpi.it

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Hunter’s Prayer – In fuga stasera su Italia 1: trama, cast e curiositàFilm d’azione diretto da Jonathan Mostow con protagonista Sam Worthington: Lucas è un assassino professionista che deciderà di non uccidere la giovane Ella e proverà a proteggerla da coloro che ... lettera43.it