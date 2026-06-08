Global Enterprises Face AI Scaling Crisis | 77% View AI as Board-Level Priority Yet Two-Thirds Rely on Legacy Infrastructure

Da corrieretoscano.it 8 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Il 77% delle aziende considera l'intelligenza artificiale una priorità a livello di consiglio di amministrazione, ma il 66% si affida ancora a infrastrutture obsolete. Un rapporto di Tata Communications e Bloomberg Media Studios evidenzia che, nonostante l'interesse, molte imprese affrontano difficoltà nel far crescere le soluzioni AI a causa di debiti tecnologici di base. La sfida principale riguarda l'aggiornamento delle infrastrutture per sostenere l'espansione dell'AI.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New report from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals that enterprises aren’t struggling to adopt AI — they are struggling to scale it due to foundational tech debt.  MUMBAI, India, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire –AI has become a universal corporate mandate, but a new global study from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals a sharper question taking shape inside enterprises: AI investment is no longer in doubt, but the systems beneath it may not be built to carry it, at scale.    According to Building Durable AI Advantage, a report sponsored by Tata Communications and produced in partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios, three in four enterprise leaders (77%) now treat AI as a board-level priority. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

global enterprises face ai scaling crisis 77 view ai as board level priority yet two thirds rely on legacy infrastructure
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Tata Communications: Global Enterprises Face AI Scaling Crisis: 77% View AI as Board-Level Priority, Yet Two-Thirds Rely on Legacy InfrastructureNew report from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals that enterprises aren't struggling to adopt AI - they are struggling to scale it due to foundational tech debt.MUMBAI ... finanznachrichten.de

Global Enterprises Face AI Scaling Crisis: 77% View AI as Board-Level Priority, Yet Two-Thirds Rely on Legacy InfrastructureAI has become a universal corporate mandate, but a new global study from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals a sharper question taking shape inside enterprises: AI investment is no ... finance.yahoo.com

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