COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New report from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals that enterprises aren’t struggling to adopt AI — they are struggling to scale it due to foundational tech debt. MUMBAI, India, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire –AI has become a universal corporate mandate, but a new global study from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals a sharper question taking shape inside enterprises: AI investment is no longer in doubt, but the systems beneath it may not be built to carry it, at scale. According to Building Durable AI Advantage, a report sponsored by Tata Communications and produced in partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios, three in four enterprise leaders (77%) now treat AI as a board-level priority. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Global Enterprises Face AI Scaling Crisis: 77% View AI as Board-Level Priority, Yet Two-Thirds Rely on Legacy Infrastructure

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Global Schools Prize 2026 | Overcoming Adversity Top finalists

Notizie e thread social correlati

Pinecone Expands in Europe with New Frankfurt Cloud Region, Delivering the Knowledge Infrastructure for AI to Central European EnterprisesPinecone ha annunciato l'apertura di una nuova regione cloud a Francoforte, ampliando la presenza in Europa.

Leggi anche: Alibaba Unveils Qwen3.6-Plus to Accelerate Agentic AI Deployment for Enterprises and Alibaba’s AI Applications

Tata Communications: Global Enterprises Face AI Scaling Crisis: 77% View AI as Board-Level Priority, Yet Two-Thirds Rely on Legacy InfrastructureNew report from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals that enterprises aren't struggling to adopt AI - they are struggling to scale it due to foundational tech debt.MUMBAI ... finanznachrichten.de

Global Enterprises Face AI Scaling Crisis: 77% View AI as Board-Level Priority, Yet Two-Thirds Rely on Legacy InfrastructureAI has become a universal corporate mandate, but a new global study from Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios reveals a sharper question taking shape inside enterprises: AI investment is no ... finance.yahoo.com