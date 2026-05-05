Pinecone ha annunciato l'apertura di una nuova regione cloud a Francoforte, ampliando la presenza in Europa. Questa nuova località si aggiunge alla disponibilità già presente sulla piattaforma AWS nella regione eu-central-1. L'obiettivo è fornire alle aziende del Centro Europa un'infrastruttura dedicata all'intelligenza artificiale. La notizia è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato stampa, senza ulteriori dettagli sui tempi o sui costi dell'investimento.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Alongside new availability on AWS eu-central-1, Pinecone announces Nexus knowledge engine, KnowQL query language, Marketplace, Builder tier, and native full-text search FRANKFURT, Germany, May 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Pinecone, the knowledge infrastructure for AI at scale, today announced its expansion into the AWS Europe (Frankfurt) Region (eu-central-1), bringing its full serverless vector database and knowledge infrastructure to central Europe for the first time. The new region enables organizations across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the broader European market to run AI workloads with low-latency performance and local data residency.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Pinecone Expands in Europe with New Frankfurt Cloud Region, Delivering the Knowledge Infrastructure for AI to Central European Enterprises

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