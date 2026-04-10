Alibaba Unveils Qwen3.6-Plus to Accelerate Agentic AI Deployment for Enterprises and Alibaba’s AI Applications

Alibaba ha annunciato il lancio di Qwen3.6-Plus, un nuovo modello di intelligenza artificiale progettato per accelerare l’adozione di agentic AI da parte delle aziende e migliorare le applicazioni AI interne. Il modello introduce capacità avanzate di codifica agentic e di ragionamento più preciso, con l’obiettivo di essere utilizzato in contesti reali. La presentazione è avvenuta a Hangzhou, in Cina, il 2 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New model brings advanced agentic coding and refined reasoning to real-world deployment HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2026 – Alibaba has released Qwen3.6-Plus, the latest iteration of its flagship series of large language models, delivering a significant advancement in agentic coding, as well as multimodal perception and reasoning. Qwen3.6-Plus is designed to empower the latest market demand to shift towards agentic AI: building models that move beyond passive assistance to ones capable of autonomously navigating complex, repository-level engineering and real-world visual environments. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Alibaba Unveils Qwen3.6-Plus to Accelerate Agentic AI Deployment for Enterprises and Alibaba’s AI ApplicationsHANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - Alibaba has released Qwen3.6-Plus, the latest iteration of its flagship series of large language models, delivering a significant advancement ... adnkronos.com

Alibaba unveils agentic AI-focused model Qwen3.6-PlusAlibaba (BABA) released its new agentic AI-focused model called Qwen3.6-Plus. The Chinese tech giant said it has drastically enhanced the model's agentic coding capabilities. The company noted that ... msn.com