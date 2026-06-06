COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The First Time a Game in the Legendary Franchise Comes to Consoles BELLEVUE, Wash., June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Critically-acclaimed game development studio ArenaNet® tonight announced Guild Wars 3™, the third entry in the legendary and beloved Guild Wars® MMORPG franchise and their first new game since 2012. The game will release globally on PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, marking the first time a Guild Wars game will appear on home consoles. The first beta test is scheduled for fall of 2027. The official debut trailer features the first in-engine gameplay footage and can be viewed HERE. The first concept art and other assets are hosted at the Guild Wars 3official press kit. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

Segui gli aggiornamenti su PlayStation.

© Corrieretoscano.it - Guild Wars 3, Modern Evolution of the MMORPG, Announced at Summer Game Fest for PC and PlayStation 5

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Skyrim Evolution: 20 Mods You Need in 2025 on PS4, PS5, XBOX, and PC

Notizie e thread social correlati

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 3: il leak dell’ultimo minuto accende il Summer Game FestUn leak dell’ultimo minuto riguardante Final Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 3 ha circolato poco prima dell’apertura del Summer Game Fest 2026.

Scuf Omega: il super controller per PlayStation 5, Pc, Mac, iOs e AndroidUn nuovo controller di fascia alta ha fatto il suo debutto sul mercato, progettato appositamente per offrire compatibilità con PlayStation 5, PC,...

Temi più discussi: Guild Wars 3 ufficialmente confermato da ArenaNet; Guild Wars 3 - Trailer annuncio; ArenaNet prepara un annuncio a sorpresa al Summer Game Fest: ecco perché fan e indizi puntano a Guild Wars 3.

Guild Wars 3 - Fall 2027 su Steam reddit

Guild Wars 3 is coming, and it promises a modern evolution of the MMOGuild Wars 3 is officially on the way to whisk you back to Tyria, but you'll be waiting a while before you can get in on its beta. pcgamesn.com

Guild Wars 3, Modern Evolution of the MMORPG, Announced at Summer Game Fest for PC and PlayStation 5More information about pricing, beta tests, release date, and gameplay features will be revealed later in 2026 and into 2027. Guild Wars 3 will be available directly from the developers at ... adnkronos.com