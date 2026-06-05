COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MUNICH, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Hinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe’s largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event will take place at Messe München from June 23–25, 2026, and visitors can find Hinen at Booth C2.630. During the exhibition, Hinen will engage with installers, distributors, and industry partners from across Europe to explore smarter and more flexible residential energy solutions. Aligned with the European energy market transition As Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) continues to accelerate the transition toward market-based electricity trading, residential energy storage is becoming increasingly important across Europe. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe’s New Energy Landscape

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Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe's New Energy LandscapeHinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event will take place at Messe München from June ... adnkronos.com

Hinen Group: Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe's New Energy LandscapeHinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event ... finanznachrichten.de