Hinen at EES Europe 2026 | Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe’s New Energy Landscape
Hinen parteciperà a EES Europe 2026, la principale fiera internazionale dedicata a batterie e sistemi di accumulo energetico. L’evento si terrà a Monaco il 5 giugno 2026. La società presenterà soluzioni per massimizzare il valore dell’energia solare domestica nell’attuale scenario energetico europeo. La manifestazione riunisce aziende e professionisti del settore, con focus su innovazioni tecnologiche e applicazioni nel campo delle energie rinnovabili.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MUNICH, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Hinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe’s largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event will take place at Messe München from June 23–25, 2026, and visitors can find Hinen at Booth C2.630. During the exhibition, Hinen will engage with installers, distributors, and industry partners from across Europe to explore smarter and more flexible residential energy solutions. Aligned with the European energy market transition As Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) continues to accelerate the transition toward market-based electricity trading, residential energy storage is becoming increasingly important across Europe. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Notizie e thread social correlati
“In Europe, For Europe”: Haier Biomedical Spotlights Full-Scenario Lab Solutions at analytica Munich 2026Durante l'analytica 2026 a Monaco, Haier Biomedical ha illustrato le sue soluzioni complete per laboratori, con un focus particolare sulle...
Leggi anche: Mitrade Launches Trumponomics Ebook; Strait of Hormuz Crisis Stokes Europe’s Energy Volatility
Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe's New Energy LandscapeHinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event will take place at Messe München from June ... adnkronos.com
Hinen Group: Hinen at EES Europe 2026: Maximizing Household Solar Value in Europe's New Energy LandscapeHinen will be exhibiting at EES Europe 2026, which is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. The event ... finanznachrichten.de