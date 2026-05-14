COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — CFD broker Mitrade today announced the release of its new ebook, Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026, for European readers seeking to understand a year of cross-asset volatility. The launch comes as Brent crude has held above $100 a barrel reaching a four-year high following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US–Iran conflict. The macroeconomic backdrop continues to evolve. On 28 April, the UAE — OPEC’s third-largest oil producer — announced it will leave the group effective 1 May, further increasing uncertainty, according to Bloomberg.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Mitrade Launches Trumponomics Ebook; Strait of Hormuz Crisis Stokes Europe’s Energy Volatility

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