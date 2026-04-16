Una nuova opzione per i motociclisti è arrivata sul mercato: un display intelligente da 7 pollici progettato per adattarsi a ogni tipo di rider. Il dispositivo supporta connessioni wireless con CarPlay e Android Auto e presenta una protezione IP69K contro acqua e polvere. La sua uscita è stata annunciata attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, che ne ha illustrato le caratteristiche tecniche senza fornire dettagli sui prezzi o sulla disponibilità.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, and IP69K waterproofing — now for any bike SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — RiderNav today announced the presale launch of the R7X, a universal 7-inch smart motorcycle display compatible with Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, Suzuki, and virtually every other motorcycle on the market. The R7X is now available at ridernav.com at a retail price of $559.00. As a special presale offer, the first 100 orders will receive an automatic 20% discount, bringing the price down to just $350.00. “The R7M proved that riders want a serious, purpose-built display — not a phone taped to the handlebars,” said the RiderNav team.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - RiderNav Launches R7X: The Universal 7-Inch Smart Motorcycle Display Built for Every Rider

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