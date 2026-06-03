COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Visit AKEEYO at Booth 11.0 B82, June 24–27 in Frankfurt, to see the brand’s latest cycling cameras built to record every ride and ride safely. SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — AKEEYO will exhibit at Eurobike 2026, the world’s leading bicycle trade show, from June 24 to 27 at the Messe Frankfurt exhibition grounds. Visitors and media are invited to Booth 11.0 B82 to experience the brand’s full two-wheel dash cam lineup, headlined by the all-new AKY-730 Pro. Under the theme “Recording Solutions for Two-Wheel Dashcams,” AKEEYO is showcasing cameras purpose-built for cyclists who want to capture every detail of the ride and add a layer of everyday safety — from daily commutes to long-distance touring and off-road adventures. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AKEEYO Brings Its Two-Wheel Dash Cam Lineup to Eurobike 2026

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